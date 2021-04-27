The Valens Company buys U.S. CBD company for US$40 million

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna company has forged a path into the U.S. cannabinoid market.

The Valens Company has acquired Florida’s Green Roads and an affiliated company for US$40 million, plus another $20 million in contingent consideration if the business achieves certain financial milestones.

“After analyzing over a hundred companies across the U.S. CBD market, we clearly recognized the value in the Green Roads platform with its best-selling brand,” Valens CEO Tyler Robson said in a press release. "Our complementary businesses, culturally aligned teams and shared ‘it’s personal’ mission to provide consumers with high quality, innovative cannabis products led to an undeniable combination that we believe will disrupt the industry."

Green Roads is the largest privately owned CBD company in the U.S. and produces several health and wellness products using hemp-derived CBD across a variety of consumer categories, including oils, topicals, ingestibles, personal care and pet products. It has an extensive distribution network, consisting of more than 7,000 retail stores.

“The acquisition of Green Roads represents only the first step in our U.S. expansion strategy as we expect to continue to unlock complementary, revenue-generating opportunities while we forge our presence and build our reputation in the world’s largest cannabinoid market,” Robson said.

“Together, The Valens Company and Green Roads make a formidable team, and the combined entity will be primed for significant growth as the global market develops.”