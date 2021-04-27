Kelowna's 2021 municipal budget unchanged from December's initial deliberation

Photo: Jon Manchester/file

The average Kelowna taxpayer will pay about $85 more in municipal taxes than a year ago.

The city's 2021 budget and five-year financial plan were both approved Monday.

The budget includes a tax demand of $157.7 million, about $100,000 more than was approved at provisional budget in December, however, the extra taxation won't affect the final increase, pegged at 4.04 per cent.

“The 2021 final budget promotes stability, ongoing responsible fiscal management and maintains continuity in providing the essential services that our residents expect from us while making sure we are well positioned for recovery and growth,” Kevin Hughes, financial planning manager told council.

“The projects and initiatives funded through the budget are a reflection of how we are taking action to advance the community’s Imagine Kelowna vision and deliver on council’s priorities while we continue to navigate outcomes of the pandemic.”

The five-year financial plan also estimates future tax increases through 2025 totalling 17.14 per cent.

Part of those increases are due to projected RCMP staff increases projected at 10 new officers for each of the next three years and eight in 2025. Hughes says those will work out to about $1.8 million in additional taxation each year.

Another expected cost is work on replacement for the Parkinson Rec Centre.

Preliminary figures show a tax demand in 2025 of just shy of $200 million.

The average taxpayer will pay about $2,200 in municipal taxes in 2021.