COVID-19 exposures have been reported at four Central Okanagan schools

Photo: Rob Gibson/file Glenrosa middle school

Four more Central Okanagan schools have reported exposures to COVID-19.

In a news release Monday evening, exposures were confirmed Monday at the following schools:

George Pringle elementary

Glenrosa middle

Mount Boucherie secondary

Pearson Road elementary

Central Okanagan Public Schools say those affected are self-isolating at home, with the support of public health teams.

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.