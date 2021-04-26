172624
Kelowna  

COVID-19 exposures have been reported at four Central Okanagan schools

Four school exposures

- | Story: 332153

Four more Central Okanagan schools have reported exposures to COVID-19.

In a news release Monday evening, exposures were confirmed Monday at the following schools:

  • George Pringle elementary
  • Glenrosa middle
  • Mount Boucherie secondary
  • Pearson Road elementary

Central Okanagan Public Schools say those affected are self-isolating at home, with the support of public health teams.

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

171675