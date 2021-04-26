COVID-19 exposures have been reported at four Central Okanagan schools

Photo: Rob Gibson/file
Glenrosa middle school
Four more Central Okanagan schools have reported exposures to COVID-19.
In a news release Monday evening, exposures were confirmed Monday at the following schools:
- George Pringle elementary
- Glenrosa middle
- Mount Boucherie secondary
- Pearson Road elementary
Central Okanagan Public Schools say those affected are self-isolating at home, with the support of public health teams.
Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case through contact tracing.