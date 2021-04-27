Kelowna will lower its flags Wednesday in memory of those who lost their lives on the job

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

Flags at City of Kelowna facilities will be lowered to half staff Wednesday in memory of those men and women who lost their lives on the job, and those families dealing with that loss.

Mayor Colin Basran made that announcement at the close of Monday's city council meeting.

"Last year, 151 workers in B.C. died in as workplace-related incident, 63 due to traumatic injury and 88 due to occupational disease," said Basran.

"At the city, of course we know the pain of losing co-workers or loved ones, and our thoughts go out to those affected by loss this year.

"That's especially true as the pandemic makes it challenging to gather in physical support of one another."

Basran said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought safety to the forefront of our minds, and shown how we have to adapt to keep each other safe.

"I am proud of our staff and leaders for keeping safety top of mind the past year, and ensuring our citizens can access important city services, information and services."

Due to the pandemic, the Day of Mourning ceremony, as most have been over the past year, will be held virtually.

The ceremony will take place online at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at www.dayofmourning.bc.ca.