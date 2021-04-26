Kelowna recognized its top citizens and a lifetime of caring for the city to close out the 2020 Civic and Community Awards

The City of Kelowna concluded a nearly month long celebration of volunteerism, caring and sharing Monday afternoon, presenting the final three Civic and Community Awards.

The awards have been handed out over a three week period prior to Monday afternoon city council meetings to publicly recognize those who made a difference during a most difficult year.

The final three awards Monday recognized the citizen, young citizen and Anita Tozer Memorial Award winners.

Tian Whitehead was recognized as the Young Citizen of the Year.

Whitehead has a desire to help those around her, both at school and beyond. With a passion for sustainability, she has organized numerous charitable events, including roadside cleanups and community food drives.

Tian's volunteerism has helped shape her into a young leader who is hard working, caring and reliable.

Elaine McMurray was recognized as the city's Citizen of the Year.

In 2020, she helped launch a national action plan to end homelessness, focusing on social justice, while ensuring the voices of those with lived experience were heard.

Elaine also undertook many initiatives during the pandemic to help protect and assist Kelowna's most vulnerable.

Council also bestowed the Anita Tozer Memorial Award to the late Rolli Cacchioni.

The award, which requires a unanimous vote of council, recognizes an individual or group who made an extraordinary and positive impact to the quality of life in Kelowna.

Holding back tears, Mayor Colin Basran sxaid Cacchioni, who passed away earlier this year, made an impact on many, many lives in the community.

"Rolli was one of our city's strongest elected leaders. He was entrenched in so many aspects of our community above and beyond his role in education.

"He cared so passionately about this city. He will truly be missed, and his legacy lives on in the Rolli Cacchioni Memorial Award. On behalf of my council colleagues, congratulations to Rolli Cacchioni."