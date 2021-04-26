Kelowna Chamber to welcome BC finance minister

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial finance minister is coming to the Okanagan this week—virtually, of course.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will be hosting B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson this Thursday, April 29, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. via a webinar. She will give attendees a virtual tour of this year’s budget that was released last week.

“This will be a great opportunity to hear direct from the finance minister as to where her government’s priorities will be in both the short and long term and what support will be there for local organizations that are facing significant challenges as a result of COVID-19,” the chamber wrote.

Robinson will give a 15- to 20-minute presentation about the budget, and the rest of the hour will be a question-and-answer session that will be moderated by chamber president Jeffrey Robinson.

Chamber members and non-members from up and down the Okanagan Valley are invited to attend. Registration details can be found here.