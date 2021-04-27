Golf like a pro with new technology at the Kelowna Driving range

Madison Erhardt

Golfers of all levels are flocking to the Kelowna Driving range to use the newest state-of-the-art technology; Top Tracer

For golfers, Top Tracer is the ultimate practice tool taking technology that was once only available to the pros, providing actual, factual information on every shot hit.

There are two practice modes and seven-game types a person can play, said golf coach Tyler Spence.

"Getting into the warmup mode, what people like to do is just come down and hit some balls. It is pretty basic where you don't have to worry about what you are aiming for or where you are hitting. You are going to get your data and you will see the ball fly through the air."

The Kelowna Driving Range is only the seventh facility in Canada to install the technology.

For those wanting to hold onto their session scores and data, you can download the Top Tracer app and create a profile. Spence says Top Tracer is friendly for any age and level and says the games are a family favourite.

“The different game types are pretty fun we have virtual gold, drive challenge, closest to the pin, and approach challenge all played on one of the 16 available PGA courses.”

It can also improve the game of many players.

“A lot of our regulars have found that by using this they have managed to cut down their handicap by a few strokes. Fun and games for the whole family is kind of like that old bowling alley, but now you have four people in a spot hitting golf balls having fun playing games. You can play a St. Andrews, Pebble Beach, so instead of playing $575 to play Pebble beach you play about $50 to play Pebble Beach.”

More information on Top Tracer can be found here.