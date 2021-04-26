Kelowna MapleFest is back with a virtual festival

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna MapleFest is back again this year, but with a few new twists.

Government restrictions means the bilingual event will be run virtually this year, but organizers have come up with an online program for all ages.

"Let's celebrate together while distancing, by encouraging local artists, staying young at heart with family activities, and keeping our fingers sticky with maple taffy," says a news release from the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan.

This year's program features maple products to taste, online concerts, a virtual sugar shack brunch, and a guide of activities to do with your bubble.

The Kelowna MapleFest officially starts on Thursday online with two virtual concerts featuring Celtic & folk music by Jocelyn Pettit and the band Early Spirit. It continues on Friday, April 30th with the official launch of the Big Community Concert online at 6 p.m.

The traditional Sugar Shack Brunch has also been modified and features a virtual Sugar Shack Brunch (via ZOOM) with live performances and music on Sunday, May 2.

"To make things easier and to create an authentic experience, the festival's team has created a Sugar Shack Brunch Cooking Box. The event is an opportunity for the community to celebrate together—from a distance."