COVID-19 deemed 'a factor' in death of infant from BC Interior

Photo: BC Children?s Hospital

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the death of an infant from the BC Interior has been attributed to COVID-19.

Henry said an investigation by the BC Coroners Service that wrapped last week has concluded that an infant who died at BC Children’s Hospital in January was infected with the virus.

“This is, of course, the youngest death that we have had, tragically, in our province from COVID-19,” she said.

Henry did not release any other information related to the death or other conditions the infant may have been treated for, but said COVID-19 was "a factor” in the death.

She said the coroner’s report would be released later this week.

“The family has been notified and Interior Health is working with them,” Henry said. “The privacy, of course of the family is paramount.”