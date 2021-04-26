Know your skin ahead of Skin Cancer Awareness month

Madison Erhardt

It’s that time of year again. As the weather gets nicer and you spend more time outside Dr. Ben Wiese is reminding you to be conscious of the sun and your skin.

Wiese says it’s important to know your risk.

“We always tell patients to look out for your RHG. Now what that means, if you are a ginger, or if you are a strawberry blonde or if you have a family history of redheads in your family this is where we want you to understand you are at risk,” he said.

He says the number of moles on your body also attributes to an increase in the chances of getting skin cancer.

“We do know that when a patient is very moley, their risk for getting skin cancer is very high.”

But there are steps you can take to reduce your risk.

“Your skin is the largest organ of your body.” And we always say cover-up is the most important. So any part of your body that is exposed to light, we want to protect that with either clothing or sunscreen.”

Anything above 30 SPF is recommended.

Wiese admits living in the Okanagan can make it a little harder to make smart decisions involving the sun.

“I always tell my patients we live in the Okanagan for a reason, but some of us are just blessed with certain skin types, and that is why I say the rules are not always applicable to all of us. And when you do know you are at risk, I think this just making an informed decision which is much more important than just turning away, putting your head in the ground and saying I'm not going to think about it.”

Those concerned about a spot or area of skin should watch for changes in size, shape and colour and if you have any concerns Wiese says it’s very important to get it looked at.

The Melanoma Network of Canada is hosting a free webinar next month on skin cancer.