Kelowna Hotel Motel Association honours its best employees

Photo: Contributed Jill Breer (top left), Sergio Cunial (bottom left), Jane Goldring (middle) and Ginette Parenteau (right).

Kelowna Hotel Motel Association honoured its best and brightest last week when it held its Heart of Hospitality Awards.

The event was held virtually and recognized those in the industry who have gone above and beyond to provide exceptional experiences to Kelowna and area visitors.

“As we all know, 2020 was such a challenging year for the hospitality industry,” the KHMA said in a press release. “Therefore, hearing and sharing these stories was a much-needed chance to come together.”

Jane Goldring of Sandman Hotels captured the Heart & Soul Award, which comes from peer and co-worker nominations, while Eldorado Resort’s Jill Breer won the Service Superstar Award, which is awarded through guest stories.

Ginnette Parenteau of Best Western Plus and Sergio Cunial of Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre tied for the Spirit of Kelowna honour, which is awarded in partnership with Tourism Kelowna.