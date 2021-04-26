Replica guns, drugs and cash seized in Kelowna police raid

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is announcing the results of a drug raid last week.

The detachment’s community safety unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 2500-block of Highway 97 in Kelowna on April 23.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, LSD, and fentanyl,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “They also seized several replica guns, and stolen property.”

Four people were arrested at the scene. Two adult men were released without charge at this time. One woman has been released on conditions for a future court date for driving while prohibited and another woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time for the alleged drugs or stolen property, but the investigation is ongoing.

The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to federal prosecutors, said Noseworthy.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net