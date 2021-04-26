RCMP conducting defective vehicle checks for month of April

Photo: CTV News

Kelowna RCMP's municipal traffic section has been cracking down on defective vehicles during the month of April in an effort to improve roadway safety.

So far this month, 31 violation tickets have been handed out, and officers will be conducting more enforcement for the remainder of the month, as they keep an eye out for defective vehicle violations.

"We continue to see illegal vehicle modifications in the Central Okanagan," says Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP municipal traffic section. "These modifications often don’t meet the safety standards of the Motor Vehicle Act and its Regulations, and can put the occupants of the vehicle, and the rest of the motoring public at risk."

Here are the top three vehicle defects observed so far:

Vehicle suspension or illegal lift kits: A common modification encountered by enforcement officers is the illegal raising or lowering of a vehicles suspension height by more than 10 cm (3.9 inches) from the original basic specification of the vehicle manufacturer. Tinted windows: No material, which reduces the amount of light transmitted through a vehicles window, shall be affixed more than 75 mm below the top of the vehicles windshield, a side window that is not behind the driver, or the rear window if the vehicle is equipped with an outside rear view mirror. Modified exhaust systems or loud mufflers: vehicles, including motorcycles, equipped with aftermarket exhaust systems or no muffler at all that create excessive noise can find themselves subject to a fine or a notice in order to rectify the issue.

"We all have a responsibility as vehicle operators to ensure the safety of our community," says Sgt. Mark Booth. "Part of that is making sure that any vehicle we have is in compliance with the safety standards of the province."