Interior Health confirmed COVID-19 exposures at Mount Boucherie Secondary

Interior Health has confirmed COVID-19 exposures at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.

Those that have been exposed are currently self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible," Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools said in a statement.

Central Okanagan Public Schools will also continue to work with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required.

Students are reminded to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.

A full list of active COVID-19 school exposures in the IH region can be found here.