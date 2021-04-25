Seeking volunteers to participate in clinical research

Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease (AD) to participate in an ongoing medication research study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials, a medical research company located in Kelowna, is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for early symptomatic AD.

“Cognitive disorders and Alzheimer’s disease are devastating conditions with no disease-modifying treatment options” said Dr. Eugene Okorie, Geriatric Psychiatrist, and Principal Investigator for Okanagan Clinical Trials.

“With an aging population and numbers on the rise, it is very important to continue searching for safe and effective treatments,” he added.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects almost 50 million people worldwide. It is a progressive condition with no cure.

Typically, it begins affecting an individual’s short-term memory, but worsens over time, and eventually leads to death.

Most often, Alzheimer’s affects people over the age of 65, but some develop young-onset dementia in their 40's and 50's.

To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be men and women between 60 and 85 years of age with early Alzheimer’s disease. Approximately 1500 participants will participate in the study.

“We know that clinical research is vital in our search for a medication to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. We urgently need people to participate in studies and help change the future of medicine for generations to come”, said Dr. Kim Christie, President of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.