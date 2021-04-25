Cottonwoods outbreak climbs according to Interior Health

Photo: Contributed

Two more people have died in connection to the outbreak at the Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna.

According to Interior Health, the care home now has 29 cases with 26 residents and three staff testing positive.

Sandalwood Retirement Resort in Kelowna has 25 cases with 24 residents and one staff testing positive. One person has died.

Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos now has two cases with one resident and one staff member confirmed positive.

Interior Health says asymptomatic testing has been underway since Thursday which has contributed to identifying these additional cases.