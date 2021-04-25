Kelowna's own Melissa Livingstone has released new latest single Gypsy Heart

Photo: Empowered Artist Managment

Kelowna's own Melissa Livingstone has released her latest single titled Gypsy Heart.

In the song, Livingstone opens up about loss, love, and her free-spirited self.

"This catchy, but nostalgic tune highlights staying true to yourself, making the tough decision, and living through your gypsy heart," Livingstone said in a statement.

Gypsy Heart was co-written by Brian Palay and produced by CCMA winner Jeff Johnson.

The Kelowna native won the 2018 Denim on the Diamond and was a nominee for the 2019 BCCMA (British Columbia Country Music Association) Ray Mcauley Horizon Award.

Livingstone says she gets her inspiration from artists such as Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and Randy Travis.

Gypsy Heart was released to all platforms and radio on April 16th, 2021.

Click here to listen.