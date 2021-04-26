Kelowna senior's mobility scooter stolen from her last week

Photo: Contributed Tracy Thompson's Victory LX mobility scooter was stolen last week in downtown Kelowna.

A Kelowna senior has been left immobile after her mobility scooter was stolen last week while she picked up her dog's poop.

Last Tuesday, at about 7 p.m., 64-year-old Tracy Lynn Thompson was walking her dog near Coronation Avenue and St. Paul Street.

Thompson suffers from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and arthritis in her legs, and her mobility scooter helps her get around.

But when Thompson got off her scooter to clean up after her dog, someone nabbed her scooter.

“I turned around and it was gone,” she said. “There were people around but I didn't think anyone would steal my scooter.”

Thompson had gotten the brand-new scooter about eight months ago and she says its worth about $3,800. She's now been left completely immobile.

“I can't go anywhere, I can't walk my dog, somebody's watching my dog because I can't take it out to pee,” she says.

To make matters worse, Thompson has been living in a shelter for the past week as she tries to find subsidized housing through BC Housing. But with her transportation now gone, it's made finding a place to live even more difficult.

“I can't even go to the store or walk my dog anymore,” she said.

She reported the theft to police last week, but she has yet to hear back from them since. She's asking Kelowna residents to keep an eye out for her red Victory LX scooter, and to call police, or her directly at 250-859-7458, if the scooter is spotted.