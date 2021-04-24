BC Housing looking to buy two units for sale in its supportive housing development

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Two units at the McCurdy Place supportive housing development have been listed for sale.

After two units in a new supportive housing development in Rutland were listed for sale earlier this month, BC Housing is now looking to purchase them.

McCurdy Place opened its 49-units to some of Kelowna's most vulnerable people last month, 21 months after the supportive housing development was approved by council.

The development was funded by the provincial government through BC Housing, built by Culos Development and the supportive housing operation is operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association of Kelowna.

The land, on the corner of McCurdy and Rutland roads, was formerly owned by the Knights of Columbus, but it's now owned by Culos, the developer of the project.

As part of the deal, BC Housing purchased 49 of the building's units in February of this year, but oddly, two of the building's units were left in the hands of the developer.

Earlier this month, Unit 102 and 104 were listed for sale by Culos, at $349,500 and $332,900 respectively. The listings made no mention the one-bedroom condos were located inside a supportive housing development, but they did note that “these condo were designed at the highest standards for BC Housing.”

Neither BC Housing nor Culos would say why the two units were not included in the initial BC Housing plan, but the provincial agency is now looking to purchase them.

“BC Housing is looking into purchasing these two units and has initiated discussions with the developer,” BC Housing's Samantha Cacnio told Castanet.

“They are not part of the supportive housing building and are accessed through a separate entrance.

"BC Housing only purchased the 49 supportive housing units from the developer, not the land. BC Housing did not get a discount when it purchased these units."

Early on in the construction of the development, BC Housing said the Knights of Columbus would own two residential units in the new building, but it's not clear if these are the two units that ended up for sale by Culos.

The development was met with serious opposition by Rutland residents back when it was first announced, and more than 14,000 people signed a petition opposing its construction.

As a result, the housing development was changed from allowing drug use on site, to recovery-based housing and the development now offers more mental health and substance use supports than others.

Rooms at McCurdy Place are partially subsidized by BC Housing, and residents must pay $375 per month, which includes two meals per day and access to the many support services on site.

The province is providing an annual operating subsidy of $1.4 million for CMHA to run the development.