Number of new COVID-19 cases trending down in Okanagan, B.C.

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by health service delivery area, identified between April 16 and 22.

The latest geographical data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows new weekly cases across the province are finally trending down, including in the Okanagan.

Regional data by Health Service Delivery Area shows 321 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Okanagan between April 16 and 22. This is down from 414 cases the week before. Weekly cases have been steadily rising in the region since mid-March.

More detailed geographical data released last week showed similar trends in the Central Okanagan, Vernon and Penticton regions.

This trend was seen provincewide. Last week, a total of 6,734 new cases of the virus were identified in B.C., 788 less than the week before.

But cases rose elsewhere in the Interior. The East Kootenay area recorded 88 new cases in the past week, up from 59 the week before, and the worst week on record for the area to date. Starting last Monday, all adult residents of the Windermere area regardless of age were offered the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the Kootenay Boundary region recorded 57 new cases of the virus, which is also a new single-week high for the area.

Meanwhile, the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region, which has seen weekly case counts fluctuate over the past several weeks, recorded 96 new cases, down from 128 the week before.

As of Friday, there are 802 active cases of the virus across the Interior, and 32 people are hospitalized, 12 of whom are in critical care.

The bulk of the province's new cases continue to come from the Lower Mainland though. While the recent data shows most Health Service Delivery Areas in the Lower Mainland had fewer COVID-19 cases last week than the week prior, the Fraser South region, which includes Surrey, once again recorded its worst week to date, with 2,409 new cases.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus across B.C., the province put in new restrictions last week to prevent recreational travel in and out of the Lower Mainland.