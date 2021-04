Photo: Contributed

There has been another death linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Cottonwoods care home in Kelowna.

In a brief update Friday afternoon, Interior Health said a second person has now lost their life. There have been a total of 29 cases involving 26 residents and three staff related to the outbreak.

The Cottonwoods outbreak was announced on March 7.

Interior Health announced another outbreak in a Kelowna care home earlier on Friday at the Sandalwood senior home.