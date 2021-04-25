McKinley Beach penthouse offered in Hometown Heroes Lottery

Kirk Penton

A two-storey penthouse featuring a massive rooftop patio with stunning views of Okanagan Lake is one of the nine grand prizes up for grabs in the Hometown Heroes Lottery.

The penthouse, which is located in The Granite at McKinley development in north Kelowna, boasts 2,436 square feet indoors and a whopping 1,200 square feet of rooftop patio.

“It’s ideal for an outdoor kitchen, Zen garden, fire pit, ping-pong table … there’s room for a lot of things up there,” Acorn Group president Greg Bird said of the home constructed by his company. “It’s an ideal place for a wedding reception or a party.”

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund is conducting the Hometown Heroes Lottery, which raises money for the most urgent hospital needs, and supports resilience-building programs for burn survivors and firefighters.

Tickets are available until July 16 or until all tickets are sold. There are more than 3,200 prizes up for grabs, including the grand prize draw, three bonus draws and early bird draws.

The grand prize winner of the Hometown Heroes Lottery can choose one of nine packages, eight of which include homes and the ninth that offers $2.1 million in tax-free cash.

If the winner chooses the home at The Granite at McKinley, they will also receive $50,000 in lieu of furnishings, 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and $650,000 cash.

The views are free.

“It doesn’t get much better,” Bird said. “It’s always surprising how many people rush to post pictures on Facebook when we get a sunset here. You think you’re the first, and you get up there and there’s 10 more beautiful pictures.”

Tickets and more information about the Hometown Heroes Lottery can be found here.