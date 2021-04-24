One of 3 men accused of 2017 killing intends to plead guilty in May

Photo: Annette Bonin Michael Bonin was killed in April 2017.

One of the men accused of murdering a 20-year-old man and leaving his body on a forestry road off the Coquihalla in 2017 is expected to plead guilty next month.

Ryan Watt, Joshua Fleurant and Jared Jorgenson were all charged with first-degree murder, nine months after the body of Michael Bonin was found on the Peers Creek forestry road on April 20, 2017.

Fleurant and Watt have remained in custody since their arrest in January 2018, while Jorgenson, whose charge was later changed to second-degree murder, was released on bail in June 2018.

While Fleurant was expected to face trial in Kelowna on May 17 of this year, he has recently indicated he plans to plead guilty instead.

“Mr. Fleurant has indicated he intends to enter a guilty plea on the week of May 3rd,” BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin told Castanet.

“We expect to deal with sentencing at the same time.”

It's unclear what charge Fleurant plans to plead to. When an accused strikes a plea deal with the Crown, the Crown will sometimes allow the accused to plead out to a lesser charge.

Watt, Jorgenson and Fleurant's trial has seen a number of delays over the past several years. The 11-week jury trial was initially set for June 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. The trial was then adjourned to May of this year.

Jorgenson applied to have the entire case against him stayed on the grounds that they delay in getting to trial was “unreasonable,” and in breach of his Section 11 Charter rights. But Justice Allan Betton dismissed the application.

But last month, Justice Betton granted an application from Watt to further adjourn his trial. The reasons for the adjournment are covered under a publication ban.

As a result, Jorgenson and Fleurant's trial was separated from Watt's, and it remains set for May 17.

But now, Fleurant is expected to plead guilty on May 3 and a sentencing hearing is expected the same day.

This leaves Jorgenson with his own jury trial beginning May 17, while Watt is expected to face trial beginning Jan. 24, 2022.

The Crown is seeking a sweeping publication ban that will cover both Fleurant's sentencing hearing and the entirety of Jorgenson's lengthy murder trial, until the conclusion of Watt's trial in 2022. That application will be heard next week.