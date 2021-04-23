Environment Canada forecasts rain, snow for higher elevations

Photo: Kelly Verigin

Environment Canada is calling for rain in the forecast for the first time in a long time.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says it's been a month since we've seen any significant rain in Kelowna. Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops saw slightly more rain but not much.

"Kelowna has gone the longest but even the others (cities) haven't had significant rainfall, just spits, and bits at the end of last month."

March was the driest month on record in Kelowna dating back to 1969, while the rest of the Thompson Okanagan was just slightly behind those all-time dry records.

So rain in the forecast is a bit of good news, even if the forecast also brings a chance of snow at higher elevations.

"Rain, we really want to happen this weekend," says Lundquist.

The rain will be welcome in the Southern Interior as wildfires are always a concern as we head towards summer, but at this time of year, flooding is also a concern. Lundquist doesn't believe that will be an issue this weekend in fact he says we may not see as much precipitation as expected because it's so dry.

"The air is so dry, the soil is so dry that it'll just evaporate the rain sometimes and soak it in to help wet things up."

Lundquist also reminds drivers travelling through mountain passes that rain could turn to snow at 1,200 metres, "that rain will turn to snow above 1,500 metres, maybe even 1,200 metres, which would include plateaus like Beaver Lake."