Harvey Avenue slowed by multi-car crash downtown

Photo: Colin Dacre

A multi-car crash is slowing traffic on Harvey Avenue downtown Kelowna.

A crash involving upwards of six vehicles and a building occurred at about 2:15 p.m. between the Ellis Street and Water Street intersections.

A pickup truck somehow ended up through a stone wall guarding the empty restaurant fronting the highway. Other involved vehicles were pulled over nearby, showing minimal damage.

It does not appear that there were any significant injuries. Several RCMP vehicles are on scene managing the crash.

Traffic is moving very slow through the area.