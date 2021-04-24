Kelowna unveils nominees for citizen and young citizen of the year

The City of Kelowna will recognize its final three Civic and Community Award recipients Monday.

The three-week long recognition will conclude with the awarding of the citizen and young citizens of the year, as well as the Anita Tozer Award.

The Anita Tozer Award is a special award bestowed by city council. The award is not handed out every year, but is presented following a unanimous vote by council.

It is awarded to an individual or group in recognition of an extraordinary and positive contribution to the quality of life in Kelowna.

Finalist for citizen and young citizen of the year include:

Citizen of the Year

Craig Siemens

Elaine McMurray

Shannon Gall

Young Citizen of the Year

Survinder Momi

Toni Willoughby

Tian Whitehead

Winners will be announced at the start of Monday's afternoon council meeting.