Pickleball for all at the Kelowna Curling Club

As quickly as winter turned to spring, the Kelowna Curling Club has also transitioned to Kelowna's new White Grizzly Athletics Club. They have traded the ice for pickleball courts, the rocks for bocce balls and their massive upstairs restaurant for a small outdoor patio, for now.

No matter the name, it remains a local non-profit that is struggling to adapt to the constantly changing rules from the government.

"We had space and we made it happen," says Jock Tyre, Kelowna Curling Club General Manager. "Even with the current restrictions, people can still come and play pickleball, we have all the necessary safety precautions in place and we make sure to sanitize all the rental gear between uses."

So, how has Kelowna reacted so far to their new athletics club?

"It's been a bit slow due to the weather," says Tyre. "We have built it, they will come."

The White Grizzly Athletics club has 10 pickleball courts, 4 bocce spaces and a "smoked-up" new menu that features full chicken wings, pulled pork and this weekend, some delicious brisket from their smoker. There is even free indoor bike parking for those who want to just stop in while out for a ride.

Food and drink are available on the new outdoor patio at the White Grizzly or if you would prefer to take it to go just give them a call to place your order.

To book a court time and find out more about upcoming food specials you can go online to www.itsnotanevent.com. For the rest of April, you can save 50% when you book pickleball online with promo code 50OFFAPRIL.