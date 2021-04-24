Closure of Bernard Avenue will begin July 1, not earlier as requested by some downtown businesses

Photo: Wayne Moore Some off-Bernard restaurants have already set up in parking spaces through Kelowna's patio program.

The closure of a portion of Bernard Avenue to vehicle traffic will not happen before Canada Day, despite calls from some downtown businesses to implement the closure earlier.

Just before restaurants were ordered to close in-person dining, Brad Filleul, owner of Cantina del Centro, sent as letter to city hall, accompanied by signatures from 16 other Bernard Avenue businesses, asking that the closure of the 200 and 300 blocks happen for the May long weekend.

The request was made as a way to create more patio space for restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments.

City staff, in a report for Monday's council meeting, say they reviewed the request while also considering "public safety, fiscal responsibility, available resources and current expectations of neighbouring businesses."

They concluded utilizing parking stalls and the sidewalk furnishings area directly in front of participating businesses would be a more effective solution. Staff also felt these could be quickly, and efficiently implemented through the sidewalk seating program.

The report concludes several benefits would be derived from using parking stalls and sidewalk furnishings, including:

Allowing business to expand their patio space to accommodate more customers

Using only parking spaces and sidewalk furnishing areas would require only a simple traffic management plan that could be implemented quickly

While parking would be limited, stalls not in use for expanded patios would be available, where possible.

The impact on development of the "Meet me on Bernard" program would be lessened

With the increase of COVID-19 cases, this approach would provide additional patio space without encouraging the opportunity for increased gatherings

Staff suggest the cost would be minimal to implement the proposed change.