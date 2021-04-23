COVID outbreak declared at Kelowna's Sandalwood seniors home

Photo: Google Street View

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The latest COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna's Sandalwood Retirement Resort was reportedly started by two residents who declined to take the COVID-19 vaccine, although 95 per cent of residents chose to be immunized.

The first COVID-19 case at the seniors home was identified last week, but Interior Health didn't declare an outbreak until Friday, after a total of 10 residents tested positive, and one person died.

Interior Health's chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said three people at the facility who contracted the virus have been hospitalized, and one of them passed away from the disease.

“Most of the cases have been picked up on asymptomatic testing, as soon as we see one or two cases that came up about a week or so ago, we then go in and do asymptomatic testing to see if there's more,” said Dr. de Villiers.

“So most of the people do not have any symptoms and most of the people have actually been vaccinated as well, so that does show that the vaccine is working.”

Regency Resorts operates seven seniors facilities in the Okanagan, including Sandalwood. In a letter to its residents dated April 16, Regency said the virus was introduced at “one of our resorts in the Okanagan,” after a "couple of residents" returned from a stay at Kelowna General Hospital.

“The two individuals who currently have the virus declined to receive the vaccine at the available inoculation time,” the April 16 letter stated.

Regency Resorts declined to comment on the matter.

While Dr. de Villiers would not say if the three people who were hospitalized had all declined the vaccine, he said the recent outbreak still shows that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective at preventing serious illness and deaths.

“The people that were vaccinated tend to get milder disease. Most of the cases we did pick up were asymptomatic, which means they had very mild symptoms, or no symptoms at all,” he said, adding they will probably see more asymptomatic cases as testing continues.

He compared the recent outbreak to the outbreak at Oliver's McKinney Place in December, where 17 residents died.

“There we had most of the residents become ill and most of them were symptomatic and we had quite a few deaths and many more hospitalizations,” he said. “It definitely shows that the vaccine is doing its job.”

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kelowna seniors living facility, and one resident has died from the virus.

Friday, Interior Health disclosed 10 residents and one staff member at the Sandalwood Retirement Resort have tested positive for the virus, and one person has died.

IH has not said when the first person tested positive for the virus, or how widely vaccinated the residents and staff at the residence are. Sandalwood, located on Yates Road in Kelowna's Glenmore area, is an independent living residence operated by Regency Resorts.

“Contact tracing is occurring and anyone in close contact with these individuals are provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms,” IH said in a press release. “Additional testing is being conducted.

“IH communicable disease specialists and a clinical operations team will continue to monitor the situation. Additional infection control and preventive measures have been implemented and IH is providing other resources as required to stop the transmission of the virus.”

Earlier this year, the vast majority of residents and staff of long-term care home and assisted living facilities were immunized for COVID-19.

Another local outbreak occurred at the Cottonwoods Care Centre last month, after immunization had occurred, but IH said the vaccine largely kept people's symptoms from being too severe. But one person connected to that outbreak died as well.