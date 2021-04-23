Officer in photo shaking hand of anti-mask leader was helping remove him from a restaurant: witness

Photo: @chrissaccoccia1 Chris Saccoccia, anti-mask leader, shared a photo on Twitter of himself shaking the hand of a Kelowna RCMP officer.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

A woman who witnessed the handshake between Chris Saccoccia and a Kelowna RCMP officer on Thursday says the officer was acting appropriately in the line of duty while responding to a call.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was eating dinner at the Cactus Club when Saccoccia and a small group walked into the restaurant and demanded to be seated without wearing a mask.

“He said it quite loudly and quite aggressively,” the witness said, explaining the group demanded to be seated without masks based on their Charter rights.

The manager of the restaurant then called the police.

The witness said the responding officer was “quite nice,” and came in and shook the hands of both the restaurant manager and Saccoccia.

“He was shaking a hand to introduce himself,” the woman said. “So the fact that [Saccoccia] put that on his account to say that officer was in support, well that officer was just doing his duty.”

It is not clear why the Kelowna RCMP didn’t explain the nature of the “investigation” that the officer in the photo was dealing with when contacted by media in response to Saccoccia's claims that the police support him, a point that “baffled” the witness.

“He handled the situation quite nicely, because he got [Saccoccia] and his cohort to leave the restaurant and then right outside was where the picture was taken,” the woman said.

“He got them to leave, which calmed the restaurant down quite a bit,” she said, explaining Saccoccia and his group were making a scene.

“He was very loud… he wanted to make a scene, he wanted people to look at him, so the restaurant did.”

ORIGINAL 1:25 p.m.

A leader of the anti-mask and anti-coronavirus-vaccine movement in North America has shared a photograph of him shaking the hand of a Kelowna RCMP officer during his tour stop in the city on Thursday, but local Mounties are denying any show of support for the man.

Chris Saccoccia, better known as Chris Sky, drew a few hundred people from across the region who travelled to see him speak Thursday night at Stuart Park.

During his speech, he urged residents and businesses to organize and refuse to abide by COVID-19 health orders and to not take the vaccine. The event was also live streamed on his Twitch channel to roughly 1,000 viewers. He is leading anti-lockdown rallies on a cross-country tour between Vancouver and Thunder Bay this week.

After the event, Saccoccia posted a photo of himself shaking the hand of a Kelowna RCMP officer on Twitter. He also made unverifiable claims that the officer voiced support for him.

The photo of a Mountie shaking hands with a leader of the “united non-compliance” movement has upset some in Kelowna.

“What about all the residents who are obeying orders? Who's looking out for us?” said a local resident, who Castanet is providing anonymity to.

Saccoccia has risen to national prominence by videotaping anti-mask stunts, such as berating grocery store staff trying to enforce health orders, or refusing to abide by federal quarantine laws. He is currently before the courts on charges for violating the Quarantine Act and charges related to “several large gatherings” in Toronto. Instagram banned him from the platform earlier this month for spreading hoaxes and he has been placed on the federal no-fly list.

The Kelowna RCMP said Friday it has seen the video posted by Saccoccia claiming support from the police as well as at the photo of him and the officer.

"The photograph was taken prior to the protest in another location as our officer dealt with an investigation. We can confirm he was wearing his mask during this interaction," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

"We have also spoken to our officers who were on scene yesterday during the protest downtown in Kelowna. When they were unable to appropriately socially distance, our frontline officers were wearing their masks and following the guidelines of the provincial health orders."

"They interacted with the self-identified organizers of the event, and reminded them of the pertinent laws and order pertaining to their protest," Noseworthy continued, adding the Kelowna RCMP is "an impartial entity, and does not support any event that is in violation of the law, or public health orders, and we strongly discourage any actions that potentially put our community at risk."

Officers were present to ensure the safety of the public and the protestors, and to prevent confrontations, Noseworthy added.

"We continue to work with our partners at the Provincial Health Authority and the BC Prosecution Service to address incidences where violations of the Provincial Health Orders occur."

Last week, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network published a report on Saccoccia, highlighting past anti-semitic and holocaust-denial related comments, as well as racism targeting Blacks and muslims and homophobia.

Saccoccia also sparked controversy in Ontario last year after he was photographed with a pair of Toronto police officers.