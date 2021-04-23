KGH's Day of Giving sets new single-day record for money raised

Photo: Contributed KGH Foundation staff celebrate a record- breaking Day of Giving. Over $1 million raised in support of advancing stroke care at Kelowna General Hospital.

Kelowna General Hospital's Day of Giving was a huge success, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday marked the fifth annual KGH Foundation Day of Giving, a one-day call to action for the community to support excellence in local health care. As of midnight, April 22, a total of $1,052,648 had been raised in support of the foundations’ Every Moment Matters campaign to radically advance stroke care for patients in the southern interior of B.C. The total represents the most ever raised in the single-day event.

The day got off to a great start when five generous local families agreed to match all gifts up to $500,000. As the end of the day drew near, another family stepped up.

Darrell Porubanec, KGH Foundation Board Vice-Chair, and his wife, Margaret, came through and matched all additional gifts received over the original match. This is the second time the Porubanec’s have donated so generously.

“We had to make some changes this year to accommodate the current health crisis,” says Bettina Muller, KGH Foundation Events Manager. “For the first time, we had a drive-through donation station. It was a huge success! People were so happy just to be able to come out and give in person. It was really heart-warming.”

Once again, the Sprott-Shaw Change Bandits were out on Pandosy in full force, collecting cash and change, waving and cheering to constant horn toots as drivers did their part to contribute to the excitement. Community ambassador’s like, Michael J. Ballingal from Big White Ski Resort and Mayor Colin Basran stopped by.

“It was an incredible day,” says Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “We weren’t sure, given all that has been going on over the last year, but we hoped the community would answer the call. Our hospital and medical teams need this funding now. This is one of the big projects that saves lives and moves healthcare forward in the interior. It’s clear our community’s deep commitment to supporting excellence in local health care remains unwavering.”

Since 1978, the KGH Foundation has raise funds to support world-class health care close to home for a rapidly expanding and diverse population in the interior of B.C. The KGH Foundation is the lead fundraising organization for Kelowna General Hospital and its associated facilities, JoeAnna’s House and Central Okanagan Hospice House.