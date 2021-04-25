Site work on the new Costco location could begin next week

Photo: Contributed

Heavy machinery parked at the new Costco site at Leckie and Springfield roads could mobilize as early as next week.

City council will be asked Monday to give final reading to rezoning and land use amendments necessary to advance the project.

Once those hurdles are cleared, council will then be asked to issue a development permit for form and character of both the retail store and adjacent gas bar.

Once a DP is approved, site preparation work can begin, however, actual construction would have to wait until a building permit is issued.

Planning manager Ryan Smith says that could take up to six weeks.

The warehouse, situated between Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads, would have four vehicle accesses, two off Baron and two off Leckie.

The gas bar would have full access from Durnin and Baron roads, with an exit only to Underhill Street.

Council will be asked to consider street access, the look of the buildings and landscaping before voting on a development permit.

Once construction does begin, it's expected the new Costco site could be operational by late December or early January.

Costco owns the site of the current warehouse at highways 97 and 33.

The company has not indicated what will become of the current location once it closes.