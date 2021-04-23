RCMP investigating brawl involving teens and adult in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a brawl downtown last week involving an adult and teens.

Video of the altercation has been making the rounds on social media. Castanet has altered the video to obscure the identity of those involved.

Police say they were notified at 8 p.m. on April 16 about a man in the 1300-block of Water Street who was approached by a teenager.

“The teen demanded money from the man, and they got into an altercation. The teen then fled the area with a group of other youths,” said Kelowna RCMP in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation but no arrests have been made at this time.”

No other details were released by police.

Others have also taken to social media to claim they had separate altercations with the same group of teens the evening.