Worman Homes has unveiled plans for a large housing development on the east side of Dilworth Mountain

Photo: Google Maps

A large, undeveloped piece of property at the base of Dilworth Mountain could become home to up to 650 housing units.

Worman Homes is proposing the large build on Dilworth Drive, above Mill Creek on what was a portion of the old Central Park Golf Course.

A proposal into the city's planning department is asking that the 21-acre site be rezoned from A1 to RM5 and RM6 zones to allow for the development to go ahead.

About half the land would also be dedicated to the city for park and road reserves. The proposal also seeks a development permit for a four-storey, 12-unit apartment on the upper portion of the site.

That building is the first of nine proposed to be constructed.

"While tenure of all the buildings has not been fully decided, the focus in the initial design has been weighted towards rental housing," the proposal document states.

"(Housing) would include level entry, level living options for people of all abilities, ground-oriented housing for folks who like to come in right from the street, and secured access apartments for those who prefer controlled access to their homes."

The housing mix would include 20 two-bedroom and den units, 78 three-bedroom units, four four-bedroom units with the remaining being bachelor, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The application also includes enhancement of the natural trail system that leads from Dilworth down to the rail trail and Mill Creek linear park.

The project is also expected to include daycare space, fitness and games room, shared workspace and a makers' space for residential programming.

Planning and other staff at city hall will review the plans before they are brought before city council, likely around the end of the year.