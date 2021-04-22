Photo: Contributed

Interior Health confirmed cases at four different schools as of Thursday evening.

Ellison Elementary

George Elliott Secondary

North Glenmore Elementary

Springvalley Middle

They are self isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remain our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” Central Okanagan Public School said in a statement.

They remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.