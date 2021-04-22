Interior Health unsure when more AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive at pharmacies

Photo: The Canadian Press

Interior Health says they can only guess when more shipments of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at the region’s pharmacies.

The health authority said Thursday that all doses of the vaccine that have been sent to pharmacies have now been administered.

Pharmacies distributing the vaccine reported a large surge in demand when B.C. changed the age eligibility for the vaccine to 40-plus.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said they don’t know when more doses will arrive.

“At this stage it is being focused on the Lower Mainland because they do have more cases than us and higher rates of hospitalizations,” he said.

“As soon as they give us more, we'll be able to send it out.”

The B.C. government also announced Monday it is launching clinics in high-risk communities with elevated case loads using the AstraZeneca.

One Kelowna pharmacy that participated in the AstraZeneca vaccine program said they received just two days notice that the shipment of hundreds of doses would arrive. So more could theoretically be arriving as soon as next week.

The provincial government, however, could not commit to anything when contacted by Castanet News and did not answer questions on if the new clinics in high-risk communities are coming at the expense of of the pharmacy distribution program.

“We can deliver vaccine at a rapid rate here in BC but are restricted based on the supply we receive from manufacturers and the federal government,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement to Castanet on Wednesday.

“The availability of the vaccine is continually changing and as we receive more supply, we’re able to add more pharmacies to our immunization program. We will continue to direct the vaccine where it is needed most.”