Second company will begin making e-scooters available for use later today

Photo: Roll

More electric scooters are coming to a neighbourhood near you.

Hours after city council gave final reading to bylaws allowing e-scooters on city roadways, Lime announced it was dropping 500 rentals into the city.

Later today, a second company, Roll will begin its e-scooter rental program.

It's unclear just how many they will be making available at the outset.

Active transportation co-cordinator Matt Worona says companies permitted by the city to offer e-scooters are able to deploy them within certain levels, and change the fleet size as they go.

"There is some flexibility," he says.

"If companies see use, they will expand. Start slow, and ramping up if they see demand."

Worona says he doesn't expect the city will be permitting any new companies at least for the next few weeks.

As far as service goes, he says operators have been left to decide on their own which areas they will make the scooters available.

They are encouraged to experiment, try new neighbourhoods and see if there's uptake.

Where the city is involved is how the service is offered.

"We have overarching guidelines as to how the service has to perform in those areas. They have to make sure the sidewalks are clear, thinking about improper riding, education.

"Those are the things we really care about."

There have already been some conflicts and complaints, particularly pertaining to sidewalks. Worona took to social media to address one concern about a blocked sidewalk.

"Absolutely we covered proper parking with operators and proper education for riders. These were dropped off by riders in the last few hours and are improperly parked. The operator has been notified," he posted.

In terms of liability, Worona says operators have insured the city within their own proof of insurance. However, if users are on the road, similar to a bicycle, liability, if you're at fault, is yours.

And, while their is little financial gain for the city, Worona says the program provides more than profit.

"The value we are seeing is building out more transportation options that link into things such as our transit system. Options are low carbon and allow for a larger audience for our existing bike network.

"It's doing a lot of the things we are trying to encourage as a city."