Turtles being removed from natural habitats in Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

A photography group is sounding the alarm after witnessing people trying to capture turtles from their habitat.

Tony Roberts spends most of his days at Munson Pond Park keeping a close eye on nature, but lately, he says he’s had to keep a close watch on people visiting the park.

“I was taking photos and then I saw this family. They had a bucket and the kid was there with his net catching the turtle and I went over and I just said to the mother, you know that is illegal. You should put them back, get in your car and if I see you here again I will call the police," Roberts said.

The very next day Roberts said he got a call from one of his friends who was at the park claiming a woman was with her children netting turtles.

“She got a picture, but I couldn’t tell if it was the same women I saw because she was dressed totally differently,” he said.



The western painted turtle is a blue-listed species, meaning they are vulnerable to habitat loss, urbanization, and predators. The Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan says turtles are not likely to survive away from their habitat.

“These turtles call this place home for various reasons. They find their food, water and shelter here. And their dietary needs are very specific so the hard shell belies what may be happening underneath and that is usually starvation or malnutrition," said park interpreter Nicole Kittmer

"Life expectancy would be in the 50-year range so owning a turtle means you are committed to protecting and feeding that animal for a good 50 years," she added.

For other residents who frequent the area, the turtle theft has been going on for years.

“It is terrible. This is the turtle's habitat and people have gone to great lengths to build this community for them. If they want a turtle, go to a pet shop.”

Roberts says he will continue to do what he can to help keep the turtles where they belong.

“I'm here twice a day every day taking photographs so I'm keeping a very good watch out now.”

For anyone who does witness the capture of a turtle you're asked to report it to the Conservation Officer Service at (1-877)-952-7277.