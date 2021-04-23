Kelowna council will finalize the city's 2021 budget Monday

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council will be asked to finalize the city's 2021 municipal budget Monday.

The budget will include a 4.04 per cent tax demand, the same number council landed on following day-long deliberations in December.

The initial recommendation was for a 4.27 per cent increase over the previous year.

It would equate to an $85 tax increase for the owner of an average residential home in the city.

The city utilized all of the more than $7.8 million COVID Safe Restart monies provided by the province earlier last year to help keep the increase down.

At the time of provisional budget, Coun. Luke Stack said that money from the province "saved our bacon."

"If we did not have those funds coming in to the city, we would be in a very tough situation," said Stack at the time.

"Just imagine if we had to reduce our services by $7 million, or raise taxes to cover that additional $7 million, we would be looking at a very frightening scenario, so hats off to our provincial partners."

Financial planning manager Kevin Hughes said the budget will ensure essential services, and service levels are maintained to a level residents expect.