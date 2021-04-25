Record response for United Way’s GenNext local youth initiative grants

Photo: Contributed CRIS Adaptive (left to right): Jeanne Legua (United Way SIBC) and Abbie Norrish (Central Okanagan Foundation) with 2020 Recipients CRIS Scavenger Hunt participants and volunteers.

The Central Okanagan Foundation and United Way’s GenNext have chosen this year's five recipients of grants for youth-led projects that support people or programs in the community.

This year there was a record response for the local youth initiative grants.

“The many applications we received for excellent, creative youth-led projects speaks to the outstanding commitment that young people throughout the region have for their communities,” says Sherry Ferronato, Director of Community Investment & Wellness at United Way Southern Interior BC.

“The support that GenNext and Central Okanagan Foundation youth volunteers provide to make the Youth Initiative Grants possible, is a further testament to the outstanding contribution that young people are making locally.”

The Youth Initiative Grant recipients for 2021 are:

Amazing Race, CRIS Adaptive Adventures

Composting Project, Okanagan Mission Secondary (Central Okanagan Public Schools/SD #23)

Increasing Inclusion and Awareness through Arts, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services

Penticton Overdose Response Project, UBC Okanagan Campus Health in collaboration with

Canadian Students for Sensible Drug Policy

Westside Learning Centre Farm Initiative, Central Okanagan Public Schools/SD #23

“It is inspiring to see the drive and passion youth have to make meaningful differences in our community,” says Abbie Norrish, Coordinator of Grants & Community Initiatives at the Central Okanagan Foundation. “The diversity, creativity and thoughtfulness of this year's applications was truly incredible.“

These grants are available to young people up to age 25 who are partnering with an organization to create positive change in their local community.