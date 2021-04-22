Interior Health's chief medical health officer says people should stay close to home regardless what new orders say

Photo: Contributed

Dr. Albert de Villiers believes people should stay close to home regardless of the scope of travel orders expected to be unveiled Friday.

Speaking during Interior Health's weekly virtual news briefing, the health authority's chief medical health officer stated recommendations currently in place from public health officials and Dr. Bonnie Henry's office should still be adhered to.

"If you can stay in your own community, do that. If you have to travel a little bit, do it safely," he said.

"If you need to travel from Fernie to Kamloops, do it for a very good reason, a very essential reason. Do not take your holiday trailer and go to Fernie for the weekend if you are living in Kelowna.

"It's still within your health region so, technically you probably won't get a ticket, but our recommendation is you can still potentially spread the disease or be exposed to the disease."

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will unveil the new travel orders, designed to help stem the the third wave of COVID-19 Friday. Those orders are expected to include periodic highway roadchecks and other measures to keep people within their own health districts.

And, possibly, their own provinces.

"We know (imported cases) is an issue, but we are always concerned because we don't want people sharing their disease from other provinces or other countries.

"We'll have to wait to see how much these travel restrictions actually work, and what actually is the plan."

de Villiers says specifics of the orders have not been shared with public health officials.

As for whether measures should be stricter, de Villiers says it's a difficult question to answer.

He says it's a combination what what makes sense from a public health perspective, and what is enforceable.

"We know most of the cases and most of the high rates are currently in the Lower Mainland, so if there is some way they can discourage people from travelling from the Lower Mainland to Interior Health, I think that will probably help us," said de Villiers.