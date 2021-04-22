Rescue crews in action to help search for victims after 3 kayaks found capsized

Photo: Rob Gibson

Emergency rescue crews were busy Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of three overturned kayaks in Mission Creek near Ziprick Rd.

The Kelowna Fire Dept. responded with multiple units and the RCMP launched their helicopter in an effort to locate the individuals believed to be paddling the kayaks.

Kelowna Fire Dept. platoon captain, Dennis Miller, tells Castanet, "the good news is the owners of these kayaks have been located and everyone is out of the creek and safe."

Miller says his crews started a hasty search just before 2 p.m. Thursday, "we went up Mission Creek on each side looking for any victims that might be hanging onto trees, rocks etc."

Miller says the creek is flowing faster and deeper with spring runoff and warmer weather. "At this time of year we always have issues with people thinking they can kayak (in Mission Creek)."

This episode ended safely but Capt. Miller says one of the kayaks is going to have to stay right where it is because the water in that area (near pedestrian bridge over Mission Creek by Leckie Rd. parking lot) is rushing too fast and the retrieval would put fire crews at risk.

"If people see that kayak, we've already looked after that incident," and Capt. Miller also wants to remind people to stay out of Mission Creek until the water levels drop later in the spring.