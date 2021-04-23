Kelowna RCMP to review arrest of alleged e-bike thief after public complaints

Photo: Contributed RCMP officers arresting an alleged e-bike thief near the rail trail in Kelowna on Tuesday.

The Kelowna RCMP says it will be reviewing the arrest of an alleged e-bike thief in response to concerns from the public about the police chase down the rail trail.

Castanet News was contacted by three witnesses independently of each other after the chase and arrest at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday on the walking trail near Harvey Avenue and Spall Road.

The witnesses say RCMP vehicles drove down the rail trail at considerable speed, forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way, while they pursued the bike thief.

“Cops driving up and down the rail trail with sirens on going extremely fast,” a witness described the scene. “Bikers and walkers [had] to clear off very quickly."

A different witness said the police chase was “scaring” cyclists and pedestrians as “high speed police cars” drove on the rail trail in pursuit of the thief.

“The police vehicle following the man was excessively driving on the dirt rail-trail going at least 50km/h, swerving his car to entice the man off the road and into the ditch, almost hitting the man off the bike,” a third witness said, who questioned if the police chase was more dangerous than it needed to be.

In response to the complaints forwarded by Castanet News, the Kelowna RCMP said they must “always find the balance between ensuring public safety, as well as safe and successful criminal apprehension, and we will review this incident through that lens.”

“We are committed to working with our community to address concerns brought to us regarding the manner in which we conduct ourselves during the execution of our duties,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The RCMP has a process for operational review of incidents, for operational guidance when required, for public reporting of complaints, and for conduct. All four processes can be stand alone processes or compliment each other as required. We do address complaints and going through the appropriate process allows us to directly hear from the concerned member of the public and ensures that they are aware of what was done to address their complaint,” Noseworthy concluded.