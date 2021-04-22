Rotary Club hosts Vegas night to support Bridge Recovery House

Photo: Contributed

A trip for two to Las Vegas will be given away next Thursday night when Rotary Club of Kelowna hosts a massive fundraising event online.

“Stay at Home Vegas: Where the HOUSE Always Wins” will be an hour of fast-paced entertainment and will raise money for Bridge Youth Recovery House. The goal is to bring in $150,000, with the majority of funds being used to kickstart the second phase of the recovery house.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 29, from 7 to 8 p.m., and a virtual reception will follow.

“Our Rotary Club has a history of supporting a lot of different things in the community,” Rotary fundraising committee chair Robin Smith said. “We felt that given the mental health challenges that are so prevalent right now with COVID and the opioid crisis in British Columbia, and that the Bridge is doing such great work, that we would support them in getting to the next level for phase two of their permanent facility.”

Bridge Youth Recovery House is a 16-bed facility with classrooms, exercise room, art room, music studio and kitchen. It teaches basic life and cooking skills to residents, and it helps them to re-establish relationships. A portion of the funds will also support scholarships, youth programs, education and literacy initiatives and mental health services.

The Stay at Home Vegas event will be hosted emcee Danny Hooper, and there will be silent and live auctions throughout the affair. There will be music, magic, entertainment and an optional Vegas-inspired, three-course dinner and/or a bottle of wine delivered to your door if possible.

Tickets and more information about the event can be found here.