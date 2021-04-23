Kelowna's Pela crushes fundraising goal for countertop composter

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna-based Pela set a goal of raising $62,351 for its newest innovation through the Indiegogo crowdfunding website.

It’s safe to say there are enough people who like the idea of the Lomi countertop composter, because the campaign raised nearly $3.3 million through pre-orders for the machine in its first two days on Indiegogo.

“Similar to having a dishwasher, our goal is for every household to have a Lomi,” Pela CEO and co-founder Matt Bertulli said in a press release before the campaign began. “Its contemporary design and seamless function will make it easier than ever for consumers to shift the way they approach household waste, and composting.”

The concept is simple. People throw their food waste, boxes, cloth and bioplastics into the Lomi and press a button. The machine speeds up the composting process and turns it into soil.

Pela is known mostly for its compostable phone cases—as well as the fact that one of its investors is music mogul Jay-Z—but it also makes smartwatch bands and AirPods cases.

Pela is scheduled to test the product in May, conduct quality control in June and then begin full production in July. Those who ordered a Lomi should expect to receive it in December.