Anti-mask, anti-vaccine gym ordered to close by Interior Health

Photo: Wayne Moore

Flow Academy has been ordered to cease operations immediately.

Following an investigation, Interior Health issued the closure order this week.

The Kelowna gym made headlines after it was discovered they were banning membership to anyone who had received a vaccination, and refusing admission to the gym to anyone wearing face coverings.

It was later believed Flow Academy was continuing to offer classes after provincial health orders banned all indoor classes.

Interior Health ordered the closure under Section 30 of the Provincial Health Act, which states there is a "risk of causing a health hazard in contravention of the act."

Flow Academy also operated without ever receiving a business license from the city to do so.

An attempt to obtain a business license was denied by the city March 10.

Since that date, risk manager Lance Kayfish says FLOW Academy has been issued six fines totalling $3,000 for continuing to operate without a license.

Owners of Flow Academy have not returned calls for comment. Nor have they indicated whether they will comply with the order.