BC growers optimistic about bringing in 'essential' farm workers

As British Columbia rolls out new travel restrictions, the president of the BC Cherry Association says his members are feeling more optimistic about hiring temporary foreign workers when compared to last year.

Sukhpal Bal says the B.C. government's quarantine program for agriculture temporary foreign workers has been a big boon. "It's very positive that the B.C. government has been continuing the quarantine (facility) in Richmond."

“These seasonal workers are so vital to our farming communities and play an integral role in preserving our province’s food supply,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture.

“Extending our quarantine program will provide peace of mind to workers, employers and communities that we are doing everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I know some of these workers leave their homes to come to B.C. year after year, many returning to the same farms where they have developed close relationships, and we are grateful for their help in growing and harvesting food for British Columbians.”

Bal is also hopeful that pickers from Ontario and Quebec, who typically come to the Okanagan to help with harvest, will also be granted 'essential' status so they will be allowed to cross provincial borders in the event of further travel restrictions.

"We're getting email inquiries from people who want to come out. We're hoping they can travel this way, farmworkers are on the essential side."

General manager at BC Fruit Growers' Association Glen Lucas agrees, "90 to 95 per cent of workers are arriving as expected."

Halting commercial flights to and from sun destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean has been an obstacle but the industry has adapted by adding charter flights. But that comes with an added cost.

"Charters are more than double the cost," says Bal.

Local employment ads for farmworkers indicate some farmers are still hoping to attract local or at least domestic workers but both Bal and Lucas say the charter flights are working so far.

Having lived through one growing season with COVID-19, both Bal and Lucas say the industry has learned and adapted.

"Going through the challenges we did last year, we are a bit more prepared for this year," Bal says.