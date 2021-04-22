Two units in new supportive housing development listed for sale

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Two units at the McCurdy Place supportive housing development have been listed for sale.

A supportive housing development that has faced its fair share of opposition over the past several years opened its doors last month to some of Kelowna's most vulnerable residents. But now, two units in the building have recently been listed for sale.

Twenty-one months after it was first approved by city council, the McCurdy Place supportive housing development first began welcoming tenants in March. But last week, two one-bedroom ground-floor units in the building were listed for sale, one for $335,900 and the other for $349,500.

The development was funded by BC Housing, built by Culos Development and it's now operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association of Kelowna, providing 49 subsidized units for vulnerable adults and young people who are recovering from substance abuse or are at risk of homelessness.

The province is providing an annual operating subsidy of $1.4 million for CMHA to run the development.

Culos project administrator Fred Marin says the Provincial Rental Housing Corporation bought 49 residential units in the development this February, along with a single commercial unit.

He says the two remaining residential units in the building are still owned by Culos, and the developer is now selling them privately.

Marin would not say if it was always the plan for BC Housing not to purchase the entire building, but the listing for the two units states that the condos “were designed at the highest standards for BC Housing.”

Back in 2019, the province said the Knights of Columbus, which previously owned the property, would be given two of the residential units in the new building. It's not clear if these are the two units that are now for sale by the developer.

Castanet expects to hear back from BC Housing on the matter later in the day.

The real estate listings do not mention that the majority of the building is a supportive housing operation. Listing realtor Scott Jennings deferred all comments on the matter to Culos.

The development was met with serious opposition by residents in the area back when it was first announced in 2017, and more than 14,000 people signed a petition opposing its construction.

As a result, the housing development was changed from allowing drug use on site, to recovery-based housing.

Last month, CMHA's Jen Kanters told Castanet they would be working with residents on a case-by-case basis.

“If substance use became problematic for that individual, for the other residents that live here or for the community, then we would look at transitioning them to alternative housing that was more appropriate for their support needs,” she said.

Rooms at McCurdy Place are partially subsidized by BC Housing, and residents must pay $375 per month, which includes two meals per day and access to the many support services on site.