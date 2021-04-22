Small aircraft reports near miss with drone over downtown Kelowna

Photo: pixabay

A small aircraft over downtown Kelowna this week reported a near miss involving a drone.

The incident on Tuesday was reported through the federal government’s Civil Aviation Daily Occurrence Reporting System.

The Southern Interior Flight Centre Cessna 172N was over downtown Kelowna at about 3,500 feet above sea level when the drone came within 200 feet of the aircraft. The RCMP was advised of the incident.

Federal regulations require drones to be flown no higher than 400 feet off the ground and away from airports. More details on the rules on flying drones can be found here.