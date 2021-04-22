KGH Foundation's Day of Giving is here

The KGH Foundation's annual Day of Giving is here.

The charity is urging everyone to get out their wallets for one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. This year the Day of Giving is supporting regional stroke care.

The funds will support acute stroke care, rehabilitation, specialized equipment, innovation, and research initiatives across the Southern Interior.

Last year, over 1,800 people from B.C.'s southern interior suffered a stroke, and it's still the leading cause of disability in adults in B.C., and the third leading cause of death.

Since its inception five years ago, Day of Giving has raised close to $1.8 million in support of KGH and community healthcare.

Here's how to give:

Donate online

By phone – (250)-980-6123

Drive-by donation at Dr. Walter Anderson parkade at KGH.

Create an online fundraiser

All gifts through April 22 will be matched (up to $500,000) thanks to community donors.